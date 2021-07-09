Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

DFS stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

