Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 446,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $15,600,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $29.66 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.