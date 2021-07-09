Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 796 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in VeriSign by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,248,000 after buying an additional 491,583 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,744,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,656 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $231.81 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

