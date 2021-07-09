Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

LVS opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

