Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,417 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,417 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LPL Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

