Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €10.20 ($12.00).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.10.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

