Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 40,783 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $146,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Pool Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 36,759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Netflix by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 118.1% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $531.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $504.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

