Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.62% of Carrier Global worth $226,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.