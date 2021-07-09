Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,501 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.61% of Weyerhaeuser worth $163,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $332,280,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

