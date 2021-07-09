Nordea Investment Management AB Has $132.74 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,571 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.59% of Yandex worth $132,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

