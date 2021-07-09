Nordea Investment Management AB Has $169.63 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $169,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,710,000 after buying an additional 894,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

