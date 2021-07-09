Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $125,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

