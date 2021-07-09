Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $174,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,139 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $175.79 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $178.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.48.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

