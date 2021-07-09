Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $235.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.02. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.