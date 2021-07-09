Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $163.07 million, a P/E ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

