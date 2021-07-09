Northern Trust Corp Acquires 311,384 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Telefónica by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Telefónica Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

