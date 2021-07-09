Northern Trust Corp Has $18.37 Million Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $18,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

