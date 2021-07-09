Northern Trust Corp Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211,207 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Delek US by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 118,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

DK opened at $18.82 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

