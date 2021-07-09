Northern Trust Corp Has $19.59 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Calavo Growers worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

CVGW opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 234.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

