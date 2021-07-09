Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. Research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,885,000 after purchasing an additional 492,367 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

