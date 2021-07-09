Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NTIC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.08 million, a P/E ratio of -464.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

