Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Shares Up 0.1%

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. 1,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01.

About Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial customers. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

