Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 17.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 8.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 44,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NVS stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

