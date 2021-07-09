Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $194.23 and last traded at $195.52. 164,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,713,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.19.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $3,487,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Novavax by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

