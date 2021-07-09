Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading 3.6% Higher

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.92 and last traded at $95.88. 62,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,897,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

