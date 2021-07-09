Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 421,457 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.0% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,273,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

