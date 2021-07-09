Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of General Motors worth $697,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. 461,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,134,779. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.72. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

