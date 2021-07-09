Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $935.12 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,463,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $935,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.84. 46,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

