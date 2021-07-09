Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,272 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,266,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $735,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

DHR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.78. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $181.18 and a one year high of $280.50. The firm has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

