NXM One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,061.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last week, NXM has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $82.73 or 0.00246965 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $530.23 million and approximately $43,061.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,168 coins and its circulating supply is 6,409,193 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

