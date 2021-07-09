O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,318 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,259 shares of company stock worth $540,842. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TMDX stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $902.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

