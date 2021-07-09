O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 441.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 345,407 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.