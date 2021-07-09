O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $19,728,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $13,375,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

