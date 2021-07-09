O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 886.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares during the last quarter.

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

