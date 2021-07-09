O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

FLGT opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

