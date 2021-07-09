O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,000.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders sold a total of 187,948 shares of company stock worth $61,475,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

Shares of ULTA opened at $335.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.98 and a 52 week high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

