O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 661.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 597,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

