Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).
Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,890 ($24.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.19 billion and a PE ratio of -108.00. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,947.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.