Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,890 ($24.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.19 billion and a PE ratio of -108.00. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,947.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49.

In related news, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Insiders have purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318 over the last ninety days.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

