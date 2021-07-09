Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,932.50 ($25.25) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,947.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.51 billion and a PE ratio of -108.00. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49.

In other news, insider John W. Martin acquired 1,339,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Insiders purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318 in the last ninety days.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.