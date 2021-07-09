Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).
Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,932.50 ($25.25) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,947.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.51 billion and a PE ratio of -108.00. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
