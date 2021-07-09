Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,924.50 ($25.14) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,947.03. The stock has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.00. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49.

In related news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total transaction of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Insiders bought a total of 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318 in the last 90 days.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.