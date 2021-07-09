Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

