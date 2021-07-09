Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ABM Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

