Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 884 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 353,486 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 918,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 74,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 102,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

