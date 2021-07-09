Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 9,301 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.08% of Century Casinos worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Century Casinos by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 653,596 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 849,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of CNTY opened at $12.43 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

