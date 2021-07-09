Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $212,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,326,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HRB stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

