Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $14.80

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $15.33. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 360 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on OII. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Oceaneering International by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

