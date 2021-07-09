OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OFS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $128.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.