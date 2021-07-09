Omega Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Omega Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,452 shares during the period. Jounce Therapeutics accounts for 0.4% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.22. 26,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,170. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

