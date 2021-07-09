ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.51

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 126233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.