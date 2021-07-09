Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $520,000 Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,154 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $147,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,172,824. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.